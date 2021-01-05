Tuesday, January 5, 2021 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has commended Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, for telling President Uhuru Kenyatta the truth about Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) support in the Mt Kenya region.

In a letter dated December 30th, 2020, Kang’ata, who is also the Majority Chief Whip in the Senate, told Uhuru that the BBI is unsellable in the Mt Kenya region.

Kang’ata has been condemned by dozens of leaders but Governor Mutua seems to have supported his remarks.

Mutua, in a statement on Tuesday, said Kang’ata should not be vilified for airing his views, adding that the Senator’s letter rescues the initiative by vocalizing the underlying concerns.

The Governor, who is also the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader and one of the BBI proponents, says the letter “may be the best thing to happen to the BBI.”

“Senator Irungu Kangata’s letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta on his perspective of the support of BBI in Mt. Kenya region may be the best thing to happen to the Building Bridges Initiative.

“What the courageous Senate Majority Chief Whip has done is vocalized the whispers that have been going on around due to the propaganda by anti-BBI opposers,” Mutua said.

“By speaking about the challenges as he sees them, he has issued a call to arms which has now made the BBI issue and it’s a success, especially in Mt. Kenya area, an issue of debate and hopefully, action,” Mutua added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST