Tuesday, January 5, 2021 – A vocal Jubilee Party lawmaker has celebrated what he has termed as impending fallout between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Weiteithie Ward Representative, Julius Macharia, popularly known as Taki, confessed he had never supported the March 9, 2018 handshake between Uhuru and Raila and had been praying for a long time for the union to collapse.

Macharia said the recent developments on the BBI process were indications that the President and the ODM boss were no longer reading from the same script on the need to change the Constitution.

The MCA made the remarks in the wake of the debate over a letter by Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, to Uhuru warning him that BBI was unpopular in his Mt Kenya backyard.

“This is the first post I am making since last year. And it’s a post I have prayed for a long time. I have always followed my instinct and I am now vindicated.

“The political marriage between Mount Kenya and Luo Nyanza can’t work no matter how much we force or give in,” he posted.

Taki said there was a ‘historical misconception and insecurity hindering a conducive marriage’ between the two communities, citing the fallout between first President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and his Vice President, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, and retired President Mwai Kibaki and Raila Odinga, during the Grand Coalition Government.

