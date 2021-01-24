Sunday, January 24, 2021 – Former K24 TV anchor, Betty Kyallo, has confirmed that she is in love.

The 32-year-old single mother of one, who was once engaged in an extra-marital affair with Governor Joho that ended in premium tears, posted a romantic photo with her lover and hid his face.

In the photo that has excited Netizens, the sharply dressed man is seen posing like a gentleman as the former TV girl leans towards him.

Check out the photo.

Social media detectives have managed to unmask his identity even after she hid his face.

He seems to be of Somali origin.

The washed-up TV girl has a special appetite for Arab and Somali men.

