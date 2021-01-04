Monday, January 4, 2021 – The Ministry of Mining is on the spot over irregular expenditures in the financial year leading up to 2019.

According to a report by Auditor General Nancy Gathungu, the John Munyes-led ministry spent Ksh247 million on the purchase of air tickets, airtime and settlement of allowances.

The money she says was diverted from funds designated for development projects within the ministry.

Her report found that the funds were intended for construction and refurbishment of buildings, purchase of vehicles and office equipment.

She noted that it was yet to be ascertained if the ministry acted in accordance with Section 43 of the Public Finance Management Act 2012 and Section 43 (b) of the Public Finance Management Regulations 2015, which prohibits the reallocation of funds deployed for capital expenditure.

She also pointed out that the Ministry’s head office refurbishment project had stalled despite the State Department paying out Ksh 20 million.

Gathungu, in her report, indicated that the Ministry had allocated Ksh 45.66 million in the 2018-2019 fiscal year for routine maintenance and other departmental projects.

“The amount includes Ksh 13,875,378 paid to contractors and subcontractors under undertaking refurbishment of works at the ministry head office Madini house.

“The 24 month period refurbishment works contract was signed in July 2017 at a contract sum of Ksh 46,100,888,” Gathungu stated.

The Auditor-General further stated that the projects by the ministry appeared to stall as there was no indication of contractors at the site.

