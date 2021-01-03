Job Position: Loan Officer
Duty Destination: Various Branch Offices
Reporting to the: BRANCH MANAGERS
Job Description
BIMAS Kenya Limited, a leading microfinance institution in the country seeks to recruit capable and result oriented individuals to fill the following position.
Responsibilities
- Sustainable growth in accounts of an active clientele base through communication and sales of products and services to enable the branch perform to its expectations.
- Maintenance and growth of a healthy credit portfolio through prudent loan administration, management and compliance with policies, procedures and best practice.
- Preparation and presentation of comprehensive, timely & reliable reports to provide information, aid in decision making and gauge performance of both the officer and the branch
- Preparation and maintenance of records and valuables by ensuring that all the documents are filed and kept in a systematic manner for easier tracking & retrieval.
Qualifications
- Should be 25 years and above
- Be a holder of at least a diploma in co-operative management or its equivalent.
- Have a minimum of grade C plain at KCSE
- Have at least 2 years relevant experience
- Should be willing to ride a motorbike ( those with valid riding licence will have an added advantage)
- Hold a valid certificate of good conduct ( mandatory)
- Excellent verbal and written communication
How to Apply
Qualified and interested candidates should apply through https://erecruitment.bimaskenya.com/not later than the 15th January 2021
How to Submit Your Application
- Create an account by clicking on the Sign Up link above.
- Complete your profile by filling in your details in all the relevant sections as required (Profile Section, Academic Section, Work Experience Section and Cover Letter Section )
- Once you have filled all the required section, proceed to for the position of your choice from the listing