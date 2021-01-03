Job Position: Loan Officer

Duty Destination: Various Branch Offices

Reporting to the: BRANCH MANAGERS

Job Description

BIMAS Kenya Limited, a leading microfinance institution in the country seeks to recruit capable and result oriented individuals to fill the following position.

Responsibilities

Sustainable growth in accounts of an active clientele base through communication and sales of products and services to enable the branch perform to its expectations.

Maintenance and growth of a healthy credit portfolio through prudent loan administration, management and compliance with policies, procedures and best practice.

Preparation and presentation of comprehensive, timely & reliable reports to provide information, aid in decision making and gauge performance of both the officer and the branch

Preparation and maintenance of records and valuables by ensuring that all the documents are filed and kept in a systematic manner for easier tracking & retrieval.

Qualifications

Should be 25 years and above

Be a holder of at least a diploma in co-operative management or its equivalent.

Have a minimum of grade C plain at KCSE

Have at least 2 years relevant experience

Should be willing to ride a motorbike ( those with valid riding licence will have an added advantage)

Hold a valid certificate of good conduct ( mandatory)

Excellent verbal and written communication

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should apply through https://erecruitment.bimaskenya.com/not later than the 15th January 2021

How to Submit Your Application

Create an account by clicking on the Sign Up link above. Complete your profile by filling in your details in all the relevant sections as required (Profile Section, Academic Section, Work Experience Section and Cover Letter Section ) Once you have filled all the required section, proceed to for the position of your choice from the listing