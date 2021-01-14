Thursday, January 14, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has urged Deputy President William Ruto to learn from the 2008 Grand Coalition Government and desist from opposing the government.

Addressing the youth in Nairobi yesterday where he drummed up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), Raila claimed that sharing power with former President Mwai Kibaki in 2008 was one of the best decisions ever made in Kenya as it allowed the country to develop.

“The Prime Minister post ensured that the government was under check.”

“Kibaki had his roles and I had mine.”

“We also made better decisions and solved problems too.”

“Most of the developments being enjoyed right now (in 2021) were unveiled during our regime.”

“Were we tribalistic by sharing power as he (Ruto) keeps on saying?”

“The BBI will shape politics in Kenya and ensure that power is rotational as President Uhuru Kenyatta said.”

“Their introduction of the Prime Minister post once again will promote efficient leadership,” Raila said.

He added that the initiative was meant for the youth and that he would counter any strategy that will turn young people against the project.

On Sunday, Ruto lamented that President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila were still ethnic minded, and had not noticed that the dimensions of politics had changed.

