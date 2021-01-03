Sunday, January 3, 2021 – Prominent Nairobi-based lawyer, Danstan Omari, has predicted what President Uhuru Kenyatta will do to his deputy, William Ruto, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga this year.

Ruto and Raila are the main political protagonists fighting tooth and nail to succeed Uhuru in 2022.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Saturday, Omari said there is no guarantee that President Uhuru Kenyatta will endorse Ruto or Raila Odinga for the top seat in 2022.

Omari said Uhuru is a good student of former President Mwai Kibaki, who refused to endorse anybody when he finished his presidential term in 2013.

“He is a serious student of Mwai Kibaki. His mansion at Ichaweri is almost complete. From March 2021 he will be busy buying vehicles, furniture, probably the wife he was looking for in Kisumu, to be entertained as every retired President does.” Omari said.

Ruto and Raila are hoping President Uhuru Kenyatta, who controls a huge voting bloc in the Mt Kenya region, will endorse their bids in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST