Friday, January 29, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has revealed the individual he will support in 2022 to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Uhuru, who is in his final term after a 10-year dismal performance, is expected to go home in Gatundu and continue with his family businesses among other activities.

On Thursday, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, who in social circles is known as ‘Grand Mullah’, said he will support Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho for the top seat.

Ahmednasir’s declaration came moments after Joho declared that he will vie for the top seat using the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket.

“I have assessed myself and come to conclude I can be the president of this country. We (at the Coast) have been complaining of being marginalised for far too long. That narrative will disappear when we get power,” Joho said.

Joho ‘s entry to 2022 presidential duel will complicate matters for Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, who is planning to use the same party to succeed the Son of Jomo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST