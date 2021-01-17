Sunday, 17 January 2021 – A mental assessment conducted on Lawrence Waruinge and his girlfriend Sarah Muthoni has revealed that they are of sound mind.

The court had ordered a mental assessment to be done so that it can be established whether they are fit to stand trial.

According to a detective involved in the murder case, Lawrence and Sarah will be charged with murder.

“The two are of sound mind and they will be presented in court and be charged with murder,” a detective privy to the investigation revealed.

Waruinge confessed that he committed the heinous murder to revenge after his parents gave him unfair treatment.

After committing the brutal murder, he fled to his girlfriend’s house.

His girlfriend reportedly bought the knife that he used to kill his parents, brother, and cousin.

She also helped him to burn some of the evidence after he completed his evil mission.

The Kenyan DAILY POST