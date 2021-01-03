Position: Laundry Attendant
Location: Karen, Nairobi
Nature of Job: Full time,
Salary: Ksh 10,000
Job Description
Our client is looking to fill with a suitable candidate the position of a Laundry attendant based in Nairobi. The position is available immediately
Responsibilities
- Clean office/apartment floors by sweeping, mopping, scrubbing, or vacuuming them.
- Emptying waste bins or similar receptacles, transporting waste material to designated collection points
- Dusting, damp wiping, washing or polishing the furniture, ledges, window sills and external surfaces of cupboards, radiators, shelves and fittings
- To do the laundry work using washing machines
- Folding and placing item in appropriate storage area
- Perform rotation cleaning duties (e.g. steam clean carpets, spring cleaning, super cleaning etc.) as required
- Following all company health and safety procedures
Qualifications
- At least a certificate in housekeeping or equivalent
- Customer service experience
- A valid certificate of good conduct
- A valid driving license is AMUST
How to Apply
Please send us your CV to info@summithrmc.com indicating on the subject line ‘Laundry Attendant’
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.