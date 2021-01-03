Position: Laundry Attendant

Location: Karen, Nairobi

Nature of Job: Full time,

Salary: Ksh 10,000

Job Description

Our client is looking to fill with a suitable candidate the position of a Laundry attendant based in Nairobi. The position is available immediately

Responsibilities

Clean office/apartment floors by sweeping, mopping, scrubbing, or vacuuming them.

Emptying waste bins or similar receptacles, transporting waste material to designated collection points

Dusting, damp wiping, washing or polishing the furniture, ledges, window sills and external surfaces of cupboards, radiators, shelves and fittings

To do the laundry work using washing machines

Folding and placing item in appropriate storage area

Perform rotation cleaning duties (e.g. steam clean carpets, spring cleaning, super cleaning etc.) as required

Following all company health and safety procedures

Qualifications

At least a certificate in housekeeping or equivalent

Customer service experience

A valid certificate of good conduct

A valid driving license is AMUST

How to Apply

Please send us your CV to info@summithrmc.com indicating on the subject line ‘Laundry Attendant’

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.