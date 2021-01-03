Position: Laundry Attendant

Location: Karen, Nairobi

Nature of Job: Full time,

Salary: Ksh 10,000

Job Description

Our client is looking to fill with a suitable candidate the position of a Laundry attendant based in Nairobi.  The position is available immediately

Responsibilities

  • Clean office/apartment floors by sweeping, mopping, scrubbing, or vacuuming them.
  • Emptying waste bins or similar receptacles, transporting waste material to designated collection points
  • Dusting, damp wiping, washing or polishing the furniture, ledges, window sills and external surfaces of cupboards, radiators, shelves and fittings
  • To do the laundry work using washing machines
  • Folding and placing item in appropriate storage area
  • Perform rotation cleaning duties (e.g. steam clean carpets, spring cleaning, super cleaning etc.) as required
  • Following all company health and safety procedures

Qualifications

  • At least a certificate in housekeeping or equivalent
  • Customer service experience
  • A valid certificate of good conduct
  • A valid driving license is AMUST

How to Apply

Please send us your CV to info@summithrmc.com indicating on the subject line ‘Laundry Attendant’

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

