Friday, January 15, 2021 – The upcoming Matungu Parliamentary by-election is turning out to be something else with the late Member of Parliament Justus Murunga’s family divided right in the middle.

Murunga’s widow Christabel and son Eugene Ambwere, are both fighting for the seat that fell vacant following Murunga’s demise last year due to Covid-19.

Christabel and Eugene are both awaiting vetting by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ahead of the by-elections.

The duo, running as independent candidates, will be among 23 aspirants who are awaiting a go-ahead by the IEBC for the by-election slated for March 4, 2021.

“My intention is to complete the term that was left by my father.”

“I understand a lot of ideas he had in mind for Matungu and I just want to fulfill them,” Ambwere said.

During the burial of the late Murunga in Matungu, Kakamega County, Christabel stated that she was equally able and would continue with his development agenda if people gave her the chance.

“My dear husband was such a darling to me. He was responsible, so caring and so loving.”

“He was a good father to my girls.”

“People of Matungu, I love you all.”

“Now, I will double the love for you by adding his to mine.”

“Do not worry at all. I will try to fit in his shoes,” she stated.

Murunga, who served as Matungu MP, died on Saturday night, November 14, after collapsing at his home.

He passed away while being administered first aid at the St. Mary’s Mission Hospital in Mumias, Kakamega County.

