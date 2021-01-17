Sunday, January 17, 2021 – In his last kicks before leaving office, US President Donald Trump is making sure that no illegal African immigrant is left in the US.

On Friday, he deported hundreds of Africans whom he regarded as a baggage to the US Government.

A plane full of deported African asylum seekers landed in Nairobi from Alexandria, Louisiana on Friday morning.

Reports indicate that the plane carried 50 Somalis, two Ethiopians and a Kenyan who had been held at a facility in Alexandria owned by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The deportees were reportedly transferred by commercial planes in Nairobi for deportation to their home countries.

On Thursday night, two buses were pictured at an airport in Louisiana, transporting the deportees to the Nairobi bound plane.

Reports from an international media house revealed that the deportees boarded the plane in chains.

The commercial plane flew to the city of Sofia, the Bulgarian capital, overnight and then proceeded to Kenya – landing in Nairobi on Friday morning shortly after 8 am.

President-elect Joe Biden has promised a 100-day suspension of deportations due to allegations of abuse, infringement of their rights and lack of adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

Lawyers and immigrant advocacy groups have complained that detainees are usually coerced into signing documents waiving their rights to further legal hearings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST