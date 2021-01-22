Friday, 22 January 2021 – A heartbroken lady has taken to social media and narrated how her best friend wrecked her marriage.

The lady, who goes by the name Tanisha Cherise, walked down the aisle with her husband Derrick Pipkins and when they exchanged vows in a white wedding, her best friend Jesicca Renea was among the bridesmaids.

However, she didn’t know that Jessica was plotting to snatch her husband behind the scenes while pretending to her best friend.

Tanisha took to her Facebook page and congratulated her best friend for wrecking her marriage and wished them a happy life.

Women can be evil at times.

Read Tanisha’s post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST