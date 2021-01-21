Thursday, 21 January 2021 – Late Tecra Muigai’s boyfriend, Omar Lali, has turned into a ladies magnate.

Just recently, he grabbed headlines after he was spotted with a hot model identified as Koko Kamillah.

Rumours surfaced that Lali was dating the model but he later clarified that Kamillah was just a long-time friend.

The 51-year-old beach boy has once again caused a stir on social media after he was spotted surrounded by a bevy of beauties.

Lali is said to be a well-known womanizer in Lamu.

He has several foreign and local baby mamas.

Check out the photo.

