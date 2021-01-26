Tuesday, 26 January 2021 – In 2019, City businesswoman, Mary Wambui, was brutally murdered and her body dumped in a dam along Thika road.

After investigations, detectives established that her husband’s side chick, Judy Wangui, was behind the heinous act.

Judy lured Mary to her house along Kiambu Road where she killed her and then hired a taxi driver to dump the body in a dam.

The taxi driver told detectives that he helped Judy to dump the body and even led the sleuths to a thicket in Ruiru where clothes used to wrap the deceased’s body were found.

The deceased’s husband was also arrested in connection with the murder and later released.

It’s two years since Mary was brutally killed by her husband’s mpango wa kando.

Mary’s husband Joseph Kori, a renowned businessman, took to social media and mourned his wife.

Kori confessed that the pain of losing his wife is immeasurable and hoped that her spirit is still alive.

“The pain of losing you is immeasurable. I know the biggest star in the sky that is shining the most is you. l hope you are living well in the world of the creator. 2nd anniversary,” he wrote on his Facebook page and shared photos to reminisce the good times they had together.

