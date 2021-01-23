Saturday, 23 January 2021 – Prominent city lawyer, Elizabeth Koki, who was murdered by her Congolese boyfriend, Christian Kadima, was laid to rest at her parents’ home in Miti Mingi, Nakuru County.

Speaking during the burial, Koki’s ex-husband, Edwin Githinji, showered praises on her, describing her as a great mother who was passionate about her work.

Githinji, who is an advocate, narrated how he met Elizabeth in 2006 when he joined Moi University to study law.

Despite parting ways, she continued to take good care of their sons.

“You remained my friend and companion in all circumstances. You took care of our two sons and for that, we choose not to cry but celebrate you and thank God for blessing us with you,” said Githinji.

Koki had a bright future that was cut short by her Congolese boyfriend Christian Kadima.

She met Kadima in one of the high-end gyms along Mombasa Road where he worked as a fitness trainer.

Kadima was planning to marry her less than a year after they met.

Investigations revealed that Kadima has a checkered past.

He is wanted in South Africa for assault.

