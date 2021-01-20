Wednesday, January 20, 2021 – Kitui County Governor, Charity Ngilu, has attacked Deputy President William Ruto for linking former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka, to grabbing a piece of land belonging to the National Youth Service (NYS) in Yatta, Kitui County.

Commenting on her social media page on Tuesday, Ngilu told the Deputy President to keep off from the matter since Kalonzo is the rightful owner of the land.

“Kalonzo owns it (the land). And he acquired it very regularly and very legally,” Ngilu said.

“As a former Minister of Lands, I checked the details of that land and I found that Kalonzo had acquired that land very well,” Ngilu added.

The governor has also criticised the DP’s hustler narrative, saying that he has been in leadership for about 30 years and issuing wheelbarrows and carts to the young people is not enough.

“After so many years, the only thing that he can show, that he can do is to use the money that he has either sold land, or sold maize, or sold sugar then start buying our children wheelbarrows and mkokoteni,” she said.

“Eight years at the helm of government and he has just realized that wheelbarrows will liberate the youth? The level of deceit from this fellow is appalling,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST