Tuesday, 19 January 2021 – An 80-year-old man died over the weekend while in a lodging having fun with his side-chick.

According to reports appearing on popular Tanzanian publications, the deceased man who is identified as, David Mluli, went to Mbezi Garden Hotel in Dar es Salaam while in the company of his slay queen side-chick by the name Neema Kibaya on Saturday afternoon and booked room number 22.

After one hour, police received a call from Mbezi Garden Hotel Manager informing them of a client who had passed on while in the company of a young lady.

“The police arrived at the area and found Mr Mluli’s body along with a woman who identified herself as Neema Kibaya. Ms Kibaya told the police of the love relationship she had with the deceased,” Kinondoni Regional Commander Mr Ramadhan Kingai said.

According to police investigations, no foul play was suspected.

“There were no direct physical signs that could have been noted as doubtful with exception of his under wears getting wet before he passed away,” the police boss said.

Police found Ksh 1,750, his national identification card and a phone in the room.

Here’s a photo of the deceased mzee.

And here are photos of the lady he was chewing before he died.

