Tuesday, 19 January 2021 – Capital FM has suffered a major blow after celebrated disc jockey, DJ Joe Mfalme, called it quits.

The skilled DJ released a statement revealing that he is no longer working for the Chris Kirubi owned radio station.

DJ Joe told his fans that he is expanding his horizon and thanked Capital FM for giving him an opportunity to grow his career.

The once-popular radio station has been experiencing a mass exodus of presenters and staff, following dwindling revenue.

Here’s the statement that Joe Mfalme released while announcing his exit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST