Thursday, January 7, 2021 – Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, has explained the reason why the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is unpopular in the Mt Kenya region.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Wednesday, Murungi admitted that there has been a lot of murmurs and grumbling over BBI in the vote-rich region and stated that what Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, said had some truth in it.

“We have been listening and it’s true there are lots of murmurs and grumbling about the BBI,” Kiraitu said.

The Governor said the challenge is that many people have not read the document, which will be distributed after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) approves the bill.

He said they would encourage the masses to take a look at the BBI as one that is good for the country.

“Apart from addressing the cycle of violence, economic stability is very important. Taking, for instance, the county revenue share being increased to 35 per cent, I don’t understand the complaints that BBI is not addressing the needs of the common man‚” he said

Kiraitu said it will be foolish to reject all these aspects of the initiative because someone says it is for others.

The Kenyan DAILY POST