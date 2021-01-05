Tuesday, January 5, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has vowed to defend his Murang’a counterpart Irungu Kang’ata, who is facing a possible ouster as Majority Whip for attacking the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The Murang’a strongman is currently facing a backlash from ‘handshake supporters’ after he authored a letter urging President Uhuru Kenyatta that the BBI is not sellable in Mt Kenya.

Kipchumba Murkomen has adamantly defended him and said in a Twitter post that he will oppose any move to remove him from his current position.

The vocal lawmaker disclosed that he will instead champion the ouster of non-jubilee members who were given lucrative jobs in the house.

“If Jubilee Party Leadership calls for a meeting to remove Majority Whip @HonKang’ata we shall attend the meeting&vehemently oppose his ejection. Instead, we shall remove non-Party members and replace them with Party members. It doesn’t matter what he did to @susankihika &I, We shall oppose,” Murkomen wrote.

Murkomen is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto.

