Tuesday, January 5, 2021 – Controversial political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has accused Deputy President William Ruto of inciting the Kikuyu community against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a tweet on Monday, Mutahi said Kikuyus hate Uhuru because Ruto poisoned them against the Head of State.

“William Ruto INCITED Kikuyus against Uhuru Kenyatta. The GEMA rebellion and Kikuyu POISON against Uhuru Kenyatta were all PRODUCED by Ruto systematically. But here is the GROUND TRUTH: Either Ruto is CHEATING the Kikuyus or the Kikuyus are CHEATING RUTO. And I am a Kikuyu,” Mutahi stated.

The analyst also said Kikuyus will be out of power in the next 30 years if they don’t make the right decision in the 2022 General Election.

Mutahi further stated that the Kikuyus’ future is secure with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga or Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and not with Deputy President William Ruto.

“Kikuyus will be out of POWER for the next 30 years. Their FUTURE out of GOVERNMENT must be decided in the NEXT 365 days. And William Ruto is NOT the FUTURE. To CIRCULATE the Presidency between Kikuyus and KALENJINS is a CRIME against the other 41 TRIBES. Choices: Raila or Matiang’i,” Ngunyi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST