Friday, January 15, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has dismissed claims that the Kikuyu Community will not support his presidential bid in 2022.

Speaking yesterday when he met Kikuyu council elders and traders from Githurai, Raila trashed propaganda being peddled by his political enemies that he is unwanted in Central Kenya.

“Those who say Kikuyus don’t like Raila, I don’t know where they are getting that from,” Raila said. “I will climb the mountain, Matiba (late veteran politician Kenneth Matiba) taught me how to climb the mountain.”

He revealed that he will storm the region in a series of visits starting from Githurai, an area he described as the gateway to Kikuyuland.

During the meeting, Kikuyu elders performed rituals to bless him as he embarked on the tumultuous journey of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Uhuru, who is in his second and final term, is sending indications that he may support Raila Odinga for the top seat.

However, Raila would not find it easy since Deputy President William Ruto has already positioned himself well in his bid to occupy the house on the hill in 2022.

