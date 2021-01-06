Wednesday, January 6, 2021 – Laikipia Woman Representative, Cate Waruguru, has supported sentiments made by Murang’a County Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, who claimed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is unpopular in the Mt Kenya region.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday, Waruguru, who belongs to the Kieleweke faction of Jubilee Party, said the Murang’a Senator’s remarks were genuine and valid insisting the truth must be told as it is.

While quoting former United States vice president Al Gore, Waruguru argued the issues raised by the Senate Majority Whip will come to light if not addressed by concerned parties.

“In a free society, there comes a time when the truth — however hard it may be to hear, however impolitic it may seem to say — must be told.” (Al Gore)

“The message by Senator Irungu Kang’ata to his excellency the president of Kenya is genuine and valid. The issues raised in that letter are of much concern and if not well addressed, what he (senator) said about BBI will come to light. The result of his research is a replica of all other nine counties,” she wrote.

She also condemned the 10 governors from the Mt Kenya region who condemned Kangata’s letter, saying they should be ashamed for not telling the President the reality on the ground.

