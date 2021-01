Tuesday, 12 January 2021 – Two middle-aged men who have been harassing members of the public while disguised as police officers have been nabbed.

They were cornered by an irate mob along Ngong Road while dressed in full police uniform and given a beating that they will never forget.

Their faces were disfigured during the beating and then handed over to a local police station to face the full force of the law.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST