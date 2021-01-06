Home Editorial Kibra MP IMRAN OKOTH shares a glimpse of Kibera Secondary School as... Kibra MP IMRAN OKOTH shares a glimpse of Kibera Secondary School as the construction continues – Just amazing (SEE PHOTOs) January 6, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR This Glovo rider is lucky to be alive – Freak accident captured on camera (Watch VIDEO) Shame as Hamisi Member of Parliament, CHARLES GUMINI, eats alone as hungry youths that he had invited for a meeting salivate (PHOTO) A classroom in Kenya after Covid-19 – This country is a total joke (PHOTO) Madness: A greedy Kenyan had grabbed a public road and set up a business (PHOTOs) SHAME! County Government of Vihiga waits for MUDAVADI’s mother to die to repair a deplorable road (PHOTOs) See what this traffic COP was spotted doing to a motorist – Humanity still exists (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow