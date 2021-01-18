Monday, 18 January 2021 – Famous commercial model, Sean Andrew, who is the grandson of former President Mwai Kibaki, recently engaged his fans in a question and answer session, where he opened up on several issues.

Fans asked the hunk model all types of questions including his marriage plans.

While responding to a fan who wanted to know when he will get married, the 26-year-old said that he has no plans of marrying anytime soon.

He further added that even if he marries, he has no plans of getting kids for reasons best known to him.

Sean was dating popular You Tuber Elodie Zone before they had a messy break-up.

She accused the pretty You Tuber of being a drug addict and keeping a bad company.

This is how he answered the questions.

