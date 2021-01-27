Wednesday, January 27, 2021 – Kiambu Woman Representative, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has called out President Uhuru Kenyatta’s team, the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU), following a botched promise to young men who had been promised a tender to supply hospital beds.

Speaking on Monday, Wamuchomba expressed disappointment in how the President’s team handled the matter, saying that the young team had been left wallowing in debts and were glaring at an auction.

“All the Head of PDU offered was arrogance, lies and non-committal promises (including threatening one of the partners of arrests claiming he’s a conman),” reads the statement.

The president had promised to buy 500 beds from two Kenyan entrepreneurs, Mungai Gathogo, 26, and Joseph Muhinja, 35, following the rising cases of Covid-19 in 2020.

However, months later, the duo complained that they were stuck with a loan of Ksh3.6 million which the bank and other creditors were demanding.

Wamuchomba, who attempted to mediate between the young entrepreneurs and PDU, publicly condemned the team, claiming they were behind the reported unpopularity of President Kenyatta in Kiambu County.

“Now I know why Uhuru Kenyatta is losing the political goodwill of young people in Kiambu…”

“To the president, your Presidential Delivery Unit is a scam.”

“Ask me for details of what was said today in the presence of the area DCC…total disregard of the young people!” she said.

But PDU Secretary Andrew Wakahiu defended the government, saying it intended to procure the locally manufactured hospital beds but ran into headwinds after it emerged that one of them was facing several criminal allegations.

“The revelations were made even as a visit to the workshop where the innovators claim to have been making and storing beds that have allegedly left them wallowing in debts showed little activity with only a single ready bed in sight,” reads the statement.

