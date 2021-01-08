Friday, January 8, 2021 – It has been established that assailants who killed the Kiambu-based businessman, Nicholas Njoroge, on Tuesday, alongside his family, stabbed him 34 times.

According to detectives who are investigating the macabre murder that has shocked the country, while the other family members were stabbed once, Njoroge’s body had 34 stab wounds.

Njoroge’s body was found outside the house while the bodies of other family members were found inside the main house that was locked from outside.

Njoroge tried to flee from the attackers before he was cornered and brutally murdered.

Detectives are also probing whether the deceased businessman might have been killed due to a land transaction that he was under-taking before the heinous murder was committed.

The assailants didn’t steal anything.

Detectives will also revisit an incident in 2018 where his brother was shot and injured by gunmen to establish whether the recent murder is linked to the past attack.

The deceased businessman jetted into the country on December 4th from the US for holiday.

Neighbours described him as a polite man who put his family first.

It’s believed that someone close to the family is involved with the shocking murder.

