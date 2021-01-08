Friday, January 8, 2021 – Shock and grief have engulfed Kagongo village in Kiambu County after four family members were brutally murdered on Tuesday.

Nicholas Njoroge, a US-based Kenyan businessman, was killed by unknown people alongside his wife, son, and nephew.

Detectives have established that the killers who stormed Njoroge’s posh home before committing the macabre murder know the family well.

Officers investigating the shocking murder have also established that the 54-year-old businessman didn’t see eye to eye with his brother, who happened to be his neighbour.

Since he returned to the country from the United States of America on December 4th, Njoroge never met his brother or talked to him.

According to Njoroge’s neighbours, they didn’t hear any distress call on that fateful night.

Although Njoroge’s home had a security alarm, it never went off.

The killers might have disabled the alarm before executing the heinous crime.

