Wednesday, January 13, 2021 – Former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has laughed off the threats by the Amani National Congress (ANC) party to impeach Deputy President William Ruto for disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Tuesday, ANC deputy Party leader, Ayub Savula, said the Musalia Mudavadi-led party demanded that Ruto resigns from the government or be impeached.

“He says he has 150 MPs in the National Assembly. We’ll see about that very soon. Insulting the President is against the Constitution,” Savula said.

In a Facebook post, Khalwale argued that ANC had no numbers to actualise the impeachment motion.

“Impeachment of the deputy president would only succeed if not less than 233 Members of Parliament (MPs) voted to remove him. Currently, ANC has a maximum voting capacity of 13 MPs in the National Assembly,” Khalwale wrote.

Khalwale’s sentiments were echoed by Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, who wondered whether continuous use of ‘Mukhoberoo’ has destroyed the brain cells of these ANC leaders.

“ANC which has 3 senators and 6 and a half MPs in the national assembly threatens to impeach DP Ruto. He He… Does continuous abuse of Mukhoberoo destroy the brain cells or what is that charlatan Ayub Savula high on?,” Cheruiyot wrote on his Twitter page.

