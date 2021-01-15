Friday, 15 January 2021 – A guy called Kevin has excited Netizens after narrating his unique love story.

Taking to the popular Thriving Couples KE Facebook Group, the middle-aged man caused a stir after disclosing that he met his lifetime partner in a toilet.

He had gone to answer a call of nature and since he was pressed, he entered a female toilet by mistake and stumbled upon a lady who would later become his wife.

Kevin described his wife as the ultimate source of love and happiness and confessed that he loves her to the moon and back.

This is how he narrated his unique love story on the group.

