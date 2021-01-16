Saturday, January 16, 2021 – Thousands of Nairobians led by human rights activist, Henry Shitanda, cried foul over Friday‘s swearing-in of Anne Kananu as the Deputy Governor of Nairobi.

Kananu was quickly vetted, approved and sworn-in in a record time of under five hours after Justice Anthony Mrima of High Court cleared her path to the top seat in City Hall by dismissing petitions seeking to block MCAs from vetting her.

Immediately after Justice Mrima’s biased ruling, Shitanda wrote a letter to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) notifying them of the conduct of the Judge.

Justice Mrima declined to issue the conservatory orders stopping Anne Kananu’s vetting pending the hearing and determination of the petitions against her nomination.

“The learned judge declined to issue conservatory orders without any judicial basis which demonstrates interference by the state machinery,” Shitanda claimed in his letter.

The activist accused the judge of ignoring the public interest when he cleared the path for Kananu to be vetted by MCAs.

“Whilst this is a high-octane public interest, it is instructive that the public interest in this matter is extreme it demonstrates that the judge was clearly biased in declining issuance of the conservatory orders and the judge went against all the principles of law regarding the issuance of conservatory orders, and to this end, I request that you peruse the aforementioned court files and you will clearly reach the irresistible conclusion of my observation herein,” claimed Shitanda.

