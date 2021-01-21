Thursday, January 21, 2021 – Before Natalie Tewa disappeared from social media, she was among the most popular YouTubers in Kenya.

The beautiful lass used to post videos on her YouTube channel that has over 87,000 subscribers showcasing her talent in fashion and modeling.

She also showcased her travel diary on Instagram but after she was involved in a scandal with Governor Joho, she disappeared from social media and stopped posting videos on her YouTube channel.

Natalie has revealed that the negative energy that she received from Kenyans forced her to stop being a content creator.

“ I miss creating content but my peace is more important, got tired of being wrongly judged,” she revealed.

