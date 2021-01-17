Sunday, 17 January 2021 – Deceased lawyer, Elizabeth Koki, was madly in love with murder suspect, Christian Kadima.

Koki and Kadima fell in love around March last year and in less than 5 months, the charming play-boy was planning to marry the single mother of two.

According to Koki’s house help, Kadima had become a frequent visitor to the lawyer’s Syokimau home since his first visit in April 2020.

At times, he would eat dinner and leave while other times, he slept at Koki’s house.

Ann Mwende, a neighbour, claims that the deceased lawyer and her foreign boyfriend looked like a match made in heaven.

“They were just perfect. Kadima is a humorous person and it was evident that Koki enjoyed his company. I am shocked, it’s hard to believe what has happened,” Mwende said.

The love-stricken lawyer had even carved out a section in her busy office in Parklands and reserved it for Kadima.

He used to operate from that space whenever he visited her at work.

The deceased lawyer also had a joint bank account with her criminal boyfriend.

Police moved to court last Monday to stop any transactions on the account.

Kadima is alleged to have strangled the deceased lawyer to death.

