Saturday, 9 January 2021 – A young and promising lawyer has lost her life after she was brutally murdered by her Nigerian boyfriend.

The deceased lawyer, who is identified as Elizabeth Koki, was living with the man at her residence in Syokimau, Machakos County.

It’s reported that the deceased’s lifeless body was discovered by her househelp, who became suspicious after she took long to wake up.

“The house help grew suspicious when by 10 am, her employer hadn’t woken up. She then walked into her bedroom only to find her lying lifeless on the bed, with bloody bruises on her body’’, DCI said.

Christian Mwambay Kadima, the suspect behind the macabre murder, left the house on Thursday night before he was arrested by detectives.

He was found hiding in a city lodging on Friday night after engaging detectives in cat and mouse games.

Elizabeth has been described as a very sharp lady by her colleagues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST