Wednesday, 06 January 2021 – Faded TV anchor, Betty Kyallo, and her sister, Mercy, left Kenyan men salivating after sharing hot photos slaying like college slay queens.

The two sisters, who are well-known clout chasers, paraded their juicy curves while dressed to kill, leaving little for ‘Team Mafisi’ to imagine.

While some people attacked them for displaying slay queen behaviours despite their advanced age, others praised their beauty and hot highland.

Check out the photos that they splashed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST