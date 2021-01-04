Monday, January 4, 2021 – Two senior Anglican Church of Kenya clerics have warned ODM leader, Raila Odinga, to keep off Nyanza politics for his own good.

Speaking yesterday, Maseno West Diocese Reverend Kenneth Wachianga and his colleague, Luke Odongo, told Raila to allow Nyanza residents to pick governors of their choice during next year’s General Election and stop meddling in their affairs.

They noted that Raila has had a hand in the choice of governor candidates since the birth of devolution eight years ago.

“There is a cry that the party may impose candidates who may not deliver.”

“ Let Raila take a back seat this time around and watch how election matters are run with leaders who are chosen by residents,” said Wachianga.

The cleric accused ODM of shortchanging competent leaders in the past and giving nomination certificates to leaders who did not have a development agenda.

“From the look of things, the public has made up its mind on whom to elect in 2022.”

“Let us not also bank on the issue of division of seats within the sub-counties, but rather allow people who can deliver from anywhere to vie and be voted by the people,” he said.

Wachianga turned his attention to Siaya County, saying that Governor Cornel Rasanga had done well “but much more still needs to be done when it comes to development”.

“The issue of grabbed land within Siaya town has not been solved, our hospitals are not fully equipped and our roads are not up to standard,” he said.

On his part, Rev Odongo noted that low-key campaigns had started with the formation of camps aligned towards certain candidates and warned Raila to keep off.

“Guided democracy when it comes to serious positions in Nyanza and other counties has done a lot of injustice to the electorate,” said Odongo.

“The electorate should be allowed to elect leaders on the strength of their manifestos and philosophies that would ideally see growth and development.”

” There is need to educate our people on the importance of good leadership,” he added.

Odongo, who is also a Siaya resident, said he was looking forward to a new governor who would work to improve education, food security and the road network.

