Friday, 15 January 2021 – A video of notorious criminals who are alleged to be members of the dreaded Gaza gang robbing residents of Kasarani in broad-daylight has exposed laxity among police officers in the area.

In the shocking video that has caused an uproar on social media, the gun-toting thugs are seen being dropped by a getaway motorbike and shortly after, they drew pistols and started robbing a group of people who were seated outside a business premise.

The thugs stole any valuable item including money and mobile phones and then escaped on a motorbike.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST