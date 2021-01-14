Thursday, 14 January 2021 – Controversial city politician and lawyer, Karen Nyamu, has confessed that she was dating a married politician when she was in her early 20’s.

Speaking during an interview with Radio Jambo’s Massawe Jappani, the single mother of two disclosed that the said politician, who was very influential in Government, was violent.

He would assault her but she was forced to tolerate the toxic relationship since she was working in his company.

She could also not report him to the authority because he was untouchable.

“I was very young and the guy was famous. I felt very intimidated that even if I report, nothing would be done to him, and so I did not report. I thank God I left the relationship” she said.

According to Karen, the politician made her feel insecure about men and that’s when she made up her mind that she will never get married.

“I love having children and getting a family is a good thing, but I have decided to never get married based on my experience,” she told Massawe Japanni.

Karen Nyamu has slept with various prominent politicians and her randy behaviours are well known on the political circles.

Her illicit affair with the late prominent businessman Jacob Juma was well known.

