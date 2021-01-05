Tuesday, 05 January 2021 – Controversial city preacher, Victor Kanyari, of Salvation Healing Ministry, is still living a flamboyant lifestyle even after he lost a sizeable following after he was exposed by former KTN investigative reporters Mohammed Ali and John Allan Namu.

Kanyari shot to fame in 2014 after the dirty tricks that he used to fake miracles were unearthed.

He would coach his congregants to give fake testimonies that he broadcasted on TV and radio during his sermons.

Kanyari revealed that he used to make Ksh 500,000 per ‘miracle’ television show.

He also made a lot of money through the Sh 310 ‘Panda Mbegu’ scandal.

Although Kanyari lost his influence after the damaging scandal, he still runs a church in Njiiru area along Kangundo road.

He has also made a comeback on Sifu TV, a struggling TV station, where he preaches and asks his viewers to plant a ‘seed.’

Kanyari took to his social media pages and posted photos bonding with his expensive pets at his lavish residence in Chokaa area along Kagundo road.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST