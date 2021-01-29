Friday, January 29, 2021 – Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has driven the last nail in former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s political coffin.

This is after he concurred with Senate Majority Leader, Irungu Kang’ata, regarding the unpopularity of the Building Bridges Initiative in Mt. Kenya.

In a surprise move, Murathe admits that Kang’ata was right about the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) fortunes in the Mt Kenya region.

He noted although he disagreed with Kang’ata’s mode of delivering his message, what he (Kang’ata) said regarding the situation on the ground was the truth.

Murathe strongly defended Kang’ata over his warning about BBI fortunes in Mt Kenya, saying it served as a wake-up call “for those concerned”.

He lauded the Murang’a senator for sending a timely message that BBI would fall flat if correctional measures were not undertaken by the president’s camp.

Murathe claimed there were people close to the president misleading him about what was happening on the ground.

“There is no untruth that he said in that letter and its contents would have been non-controversial had he not chosen to convey the same to the president through a letter,” said Murathe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST