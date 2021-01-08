Friday, January 8, 2021 – Muranga Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, was on Thursday summoned by Murang’a Council of Eminent Persons over his letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta where he urged him that the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) is unpopular in the Mt Kenya region.

Addressing the press after the meeting, the council said that it had summoned Kang’ata because it wanted to understand the context in which the Senator authored the letter which is now threatening to break the handshake.

According to the council chair Joe Kibe, the main concern should be a peaceful coexistence between different communities and political factions.

“We had to find out from Senator Kang’ata the authenticity of that letter…whether it was even his letter and all that…we talked for about two hours or so,” said Council Chair Joe Kibe.

“Whether there is Tanga Tanga, whether there is Kieleweke…all these people are entitled to be there, and they will continue doing their jobs how best they know…we can only advise.”

They said that the reason for the meeting was not to lecture or reprimand Kang’ata but also admitted that they expressed their feelings on the nature of his letter.

The council chairman further insisted that BBI is an important agenda and should be given a chance nationally.

The council members include Royal Media Service founder, SK Macharia, former Equity Bank chairman, Stanley Munga among others.

The Kenyan DAILY POST