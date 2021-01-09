Saturday, January 9, 2021 – Nyando MP Jared Okello has dismissed a letter written to President Uhuru Kenyatta by Senate Majority Whip, Irungu Kang’ata, advising him that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is unpopular in the Mt. Kenya region.

Speaking during an interview, Okello told Kang’ata to keep his purported political advice to himself, saying Uhuru is a seasoned politician who doesn’t need such advice from the senator.

“President Uhuru has been a Member of Parliament, Cabinet minister, Deputy Prime Minister and now President and has received unwavering support from his people without Hon Kang’ata and understands his backyard better than Kang’ata,” he said.

“It is surprising when you hear people like Kang’ata claim BBI lacks support in Mt. Kenya when the same region enlisted 793, 135 in a record seven days,” said Okello.

He described Kang’ata as a fence-sitter who has never believed in the BBI process after he said the report will fail flat if the Senate failed to adopt the one-man-one-shilling formula during the county revenue stalemate in the Senate.

He urged President Uhuru to ignore the unsolicited advice from people who have never supported the planned constitutional amendment meant to unite the country and work towards achieving his agenda.

“Kang’ata’s utterances during the division of revenue debate in October and now show he has never supported or believed in the BBI hence the president should ignore him,” he stated.

The MP wondered how a letter meant to President Uhuru could have leaked to the public, saying there was more than meets the eye in the Majority Whip’s action.

