Wednesday, January 13, 2021 – The plan by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to avoid a by-election in Nairobi by installing Mike Sonko’s deputy governor nominee, Anne Kananu, as substantial governor is getting bumpy.

This is after yet another petition was filed in court opposing her vetting.

Thirdway Alliance Party moved to court yesterday, seeking to block her vetting, arguing that her vetting subverts the Constitution of Kenya.

Nairobi County Assembly through clerk Edward Gichana is seeking to vet Mwenda on January 15.

“Such a move is illegal and unconstitutional and a blatant violation of Articles 38 on the right to vote and in contravention of Articles 181 and 182 of the constitution of Kenya 2010,” the petition reads in part.

“The Petition challenges the unconstitutionality of the impugned vetting process and subsequent swearing-in of the 2nd Respondent (Mwenda) as the deputy governor/governor of Nairobi County,” it adds.

The party pointed out that former Governor Mike Sonko and Polycarp Igathe were elected on a single party ticket on August 8, 2017, and upon the resignation of the latter, the court allowed for Sonko to run the county without a deputy.

His impeachment, Thirdaway Alliance argues, scrapped off any nominations by Sonko, as Mwenda was blocked from vetting up until the former governor’s ouster.

The party further argued that after Mutura’s swearing-in as acting governor, only a newly elected governor can take over, and after the 60-day period.

Thirdway Alliance petitioned that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission be allowed to conduct by-elections after an earlier petition by Sonko had the date suspended.

The petition by Thirdway Alliance comes after a similar application by Sonko and activist Okiya Omtatah.

Uhuru and Raila fear that Deputy President William Ruto might embarrass them in Nairobi if they insist on a by-election to replace impeached Sonko.

The Kenyan DAILY POST