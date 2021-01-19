Tuesday, 19 January 2021 – Before Andrew Kibe was fired from Kiss 100 over gross misconduct, he had an amazing chemistry with his co-presenter, Kamene Goro.

Kamene and Kibe would crack dirty jokes and share intimate photos that left fans wondering whether they were exchanging fluids behind the scenes.

However, the renowned radio presenter has put it clear that Kibe has never tasted her goodies when she interacted with her fans on Instagram through the ‘False or True’ challenge.

A fan confronted her with a question asking, “Have you slept with Andrew Kibe because you guys vibe”.

The curvy radio presenter responded saying, “False”.

Kamene also revealed that she cut communication with Kibe.

