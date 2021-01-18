Monday, January 18, 2021 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has asked relevant investigative agencies to probe Deputy President William Ruto over several cases of land grabbing.

Speaking at a Nairobi hotel on Monday, Kalonzo responded to Ruto’s claims made on Friday where he said that the former Vice President had stolen land belonging to the National Youth Service (NYS) in Yatta.

“The wild claims hold no water. The allegations are a cheap and a desperate attempt at character assassination. I uphold the highest moral and ethical standards in all my affairs. I have nothing to hide and I today challenge the authorities to open an investigation into this matter,” Kalonzo said.

“I am today presenting myself for a thorough investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation as well as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission. I want the matter settled once and for all. Indeed, this is the time to separate the truth from lies and malicious propaganda,” Kalonzo added.

On the other hand, Kalonzo wants the DP, who he referred to as “Arap Mashamba”, investigated by the DCI for allegedly stealing land belonging to Joseph Murumbi, Kenya’s first Vice-President and a renowned conservationist.

Kalonzo also said the DP should also be investigated over the fake arms deal which led to the death of Seargent Kipyegon Kenei, loss of Sh4 billion meant for the Arror and Kimwarer dams, and the recent camera scandal that led one of his bodyguard’s to commit suicide.

The Kenyan DAILY POST