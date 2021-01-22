Friday, January 22, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkmen, has mocked Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka after presenting himself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to record a statement following accusations of land grabbing.

Kalonzo arrived at DCI headquarters at around 10 am today accompanied by a battery of lawyers to shed light on the accusations levelled against him by Deputy President William Ruto.

Reacting to the move by the former vice president, Murkomen suggested Kalonzo was feeling guilty of the accusations and was out to seek pardon and sympathy.

According to him, the Wiper leader should have presented himself to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) which has the constitutional mandate and mechanisms of probing such allegations as opposed to the DCI.

“So Kalonzo Musyoka is a real suspect?”

“If he is a corruption suspect, why did he choose to go to DCI and not EACC which has the specialized mandate on matters of corruption?”

“Can a suspect choose his investigator?”

“The reason why he went to see Kinoti is simple- Dry cleaning. Ignore? He tweeted.

Similar sentiments were shared by David Makali, seasoned journalist and political analyst, who noted that Kalonzo was trying to “create a mountain out a molehill”.

According to Makali, the former vice president was merely seeking public attention and distracting the country from focusing on more useful issues at hand to paying attention to petty politics.

“Why is Kalonzo trying to create a mountain out of a molehill?”

“Attention seeking antics to distract the country from more useful agenda,” he tweeted.

