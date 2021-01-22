Friday, January 22, 2021 – Wiper Democratic party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has presented himself at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu road.

This is after Deputy President William Ruto alleged that he grabbed the National Youth Service (NYS) land in Yatta.

Kalonzo, who arrived at DCI headquarters a few minutes to 10 am, was accompanied by his legal team and other Wiper leaders.

The Wiper leader is expected to record a statement over claims peddled against him that he grabbed a 200-acre piece of land belonging to the National Youth Service (NYS).

The remarks were made by Deputy President William Ruto in Bomet last Friday.

Ruto had asked Kalonzo to stop maligning his newly formed wheelbarrow party when he was a land grabber.

The Wiper leader has since termed the allegations as propaganda describing himself as a person of high moral and ethical standards.

He added that the move by the DP was aimed at assassinating his character.

“The wild claims hold no water.”

“The allegations are a cheap and desperate attempt at character assassination.”

“ I uphold the highest moral and ethical standards in all my affairs.”

“I have nothing to hide and I today challenge the authorities to open an investigation into this matter,” Kalonzo remarked.

He accused the DP of preaching divisiveness and labelled the DP a disruptor of law and order, comparing him to the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

“People of DP Ruto’s ilk must not be given a chance to wreak havoc through wolfishly deceitful manipulations.”

“They must be stopped in their tracks,” Kalonzo declared.

Kalonzo, in his address, challenged Ruto to allow the DCI and EACC to conduct a lifestyle audit on him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST