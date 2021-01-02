Saturday, January 2, 2021 – Former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka, has predicted the politician who will be the official leader of the opposition in Kenya after the 2022 presidential election.

In an interview with Citizen TV’s Waihiga Mwaura, Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, said he foresees a situation where Deputy President William Ruto will be the official opposition leader in Kenya.

Kalonzo also talked about other things in the country like the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) issue and when he was asked if he supports the document, he said that he is not sure but he supports it because it’s good for the country although he had some underlying issues that the report has not addressed.

Kalonzo is among senior leaders who are championing the BBI which DP Ruto is partly opposed to.

The BBI has the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, who says the document if passed will solve the problems facing Kenyans since independence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST